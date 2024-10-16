</noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <a class="show-on-focus" href="#main" id="skip-link">Skip to main content</a> <div class="uw-global-bar" role="navigation"> <a class="uw-global-name-link" href="http://www.wisc.edu">U<span>niversity <span class="uw-of">of</span> </span>W<span>isconsin</span>–Madison</a> </div> <header id="branding" class="uw-header "> <div class="uw-header-container"> <div class="uw-header-crest-title"> <div class="uw-header-crest"> <a href="https://impact.wisc.edu" aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" rel="home"><img class="uw-crest-svg" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/themes/impact.wisc.edu/images/uw-crest.svg" alt="Link to University of Wisconsin-Madison home page"></a> </div> <div class="uw-title-tagline"> <div id="site-title" class="uw-site-title"> <a href="/" rel="home">State Impact</a> </div> </div> <div class="uw-header-cta"> <a href="https://go.wisc.edu/getinvolved25" class="uw-button uw-button-red uw-button-get-involved">Get involved</a> </div> </div> </div> </header> <main class="uw-pad-t-l uw-pad-b-xl" id="main"> <div class="sb-story sb-hero__bleed"> <div class="sb-hero sb-hero__cover sb-hero__type-image"> <div class="sb-hero-wrap"> <img class="sb-hero__img sb-hero__center" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-4327-1600x1066-c-default.jpg" alt="Two people sit in Badger red metal chairs in the middle of a brown potato field under a blue sky. Photos by Bryce Richter and Jeff Miller. </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-1" class="sb-layout-row sb-text_block_row__row" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-text-block"> <div class="sb-col"> <p>Andy Diercks, a fourth-generation potato farmer from the small village of Coloma in central Wisconsin, is blunt about the difficult realities facing family-owned farms today.</p> <p>“There are days when the choices aren’t always good, and you’re making the least bad choice,” he says. “But we’ve survived well. I’m proud of what we do here.”</p> <figure id="attachment_1420" class="wp-caption alignright" style="max-width: 300px;" aria-label="The Diercks family has been farming in central Wisconsin for four generations."><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="size-medium wp-image-1420" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213-300x200.jpg" alt="A wooden roadside sign reads Coloma Farms Inc." width="300" height="200" srcset="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213-300x200.jpg 300w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213-768x512.jpg 768w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213-1200x800.jpg 1200w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213-600x400.jpg 600w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213-900x600.jpg 900w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0859-e1738070434213.jpg 1280w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">The Diercks family has been farming in central Wisconsin for four generations.</figcaption></figure> <p>For decades, Diercks’s family and farmers across the state have worked closely with vegetable researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to ensure a healthy harvest, from the initial seed supply to disease prevention and management.</p> <p>Amanda Gevens, a UW–Madison Extension specialist and the department chair of plant pathology, knows all too well the high stakes for Wisconsin farms. She arrived at UW in July 2009 — the same month that a late blight epidemic hit the state for the first time in nearly a decade. Gevens had to learn how to relay critical information to farmers in a timely, useful manner so that they could take action against the debilitating plant disease.</p> <p>“The intervention that you recommend can save the return for that crop,” she says. “And for very large acreage, that can be in the millions of dollars.”</p> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-2" class="sb-layout-row sb-media_copy_2-up__row" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-row-2-col sb-media-copy sb-media-copy__overlay sb-media-copy__tint-dark sb-media-copy__fullbleed sb-media-copy__parallax" style="background-image: url(https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0525-1600x0-c-default.jpg); background-size: cover; background-attachment: fixed; background-position-y: bottom; background-color: #000;"> <div class="sb-col sb-media-copy__media"> <figure class="sb-media"> <img src="data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg%20xmlns%3D'http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg'%20viewBox%3D'0%200%201600%20600'%2F%3E" data-src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0525-1600x600-c-default.jpg" alt="An irrigation pivot sits in a brown potato field under a blue sky." data-srcset='https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0525-1600x600-c-default.jpg 1600w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0525-1000x0-c-default.jpg 1000w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/01/Common-Ground-Coloma-Farm-2024-10-16BR-0525-600x0-c-default.jpg 600w' data-sizes='(min-width: 1000px) 1600px, (min-width: 600px) 1000px, 100vw' width="1600" height="600" style="max-width: 100%; margin: 0 auto;"> </figure> </div> <div class="sb-col sb-media-copy__copy" style="background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);"> <div> <h2>Delivering vital crop management tools: ‘Every grower is using them’</h2> <p>One of Gevens’s important communication tools is Blitecast, UW’s weather-based data model that calculates a daily risk value (from zero to four) for late blight based on rainfall and temperature. Once the accumulated risk value reaches 18, it means that the environmental conditions are favorable to late blight — signaling to farmers that it’s time to spray fungicides. The online tool both helps to prevent late blight and preserves a farm’s precious resources by not over-spraying.</p> <p>Some farmers religiously check Blitecast every day, while others wait for Gevens’s weekly e-newsletter, <i><span style="font-weight: normal !msorm;">Vegetable Crop Update</span></i>. A September issue announcing the latest Blitecast readings reported an isolated case of blight in a tomato sample from southwestern Wisconsin, and provided a list of recommended fungicides. It also noted UW’s free services for late blight testing and disease strain typing.</p> <p>“These tools are the basis for starting our blight programs and our primary source for disease pressure regionally,” Diercks says. “I think every grower is using them.”</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-3" class="sb-layout-row sb-text_block_row__row" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-text-block"> <div class="sb-col"> <h2>Tackling the disease triangle</h2> <p>UW researchers are tackling the entire “disease triangle”: the environment (tracked by Blitecast), the pathogen (diagnosed and managed through testing), and the host — that is, the health of the seed. Since 1913, UW–Madison has overseen the Wisconsin Seed Potato Certification Program. The university maintains the state’s potato tissue culture, storing the tiny plantlets of potatoes that seed future commercial production. The year-long inspection process covers the entire growing cycle and even involves shipping seed potatoes to Hawaii during the winter months to continue to observe their health and quality.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-4" class="sb-layout-row sb-media_copy_2-up__row" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-row-2-col sb-media-copy sb-media-copy_reversed sb-media-copy__overlay sb-media-copy__tint-dark sb-media-copy__fullbleed sb-media-copy__parallax" style="background-image: url(https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/02/Biotron15_9876-1600x0-c-default.jpg); background-size: cover; background-attachment: fixed; background-position-y: bottom; background-color: #000;"> <div class="sb-col sb-media-copy__media"> <figure class="sb-media sb-media__long-caption"> <img src="data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg%20xmlns%3D'http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg'%20viewBox%3D'0%200%20300%20200'%2F%3E" data-src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/02/Biotron15_9876-1600x0-c-default.jpg" alt="A tray of test tubes sits on a table. Inside each tube is a tiny potato plant." data-srcset='https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/02/Biotron15_9876-1600x0-c-default.jpg 1600w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/02/Biotron15_9876-1000x0-c-default.jpg 1000w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2025/02/Biotron15_9876-600x0-c-default.jpg 600w' data-sizes='(min-width: 1000px) 1600px, (min-width: 600px) 1000px, 100vw' width="300" height="200" style="max-width: 100%; margin: 0 auto;"> <figcaption class="sb-media-caption__outset sb-reveal"> Potato cultivars (red, russet and purple) used in research by the Wisconsin Seed Potato Certification Program (WSPCP) are housed in test tubes inside an environmentally-controlled growth room at the Biotron Laboratory at UW–Madison. <span class="sb-byline sb-byline__inline"><span class="uw-sr-only">Photo by</span> Photo: Bryce Richter</span> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="sb-col sb-media-copy__copy" style="background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);"> <div> <p>UW–Madison’s program has become a model for other states, and Wisconsin farmers have come to trust implicitly the health and productivity of the seed supply.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-5" class="sb-layout-row sb-text_block_row__row sb-layout-row__last" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-text-block"> <div class="sb-col"> <h2>‘It’s a great relationship’</h2> <p>Diercks, who graduated from UW in 1993 with a degree in agricultural engineering, operates Coloma Farms alongside his father, Steve. The farm spans 2,700 acres and is a supplier to McCain Foods, the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products. The Diercks family has long collaborated with UW researchers to implement more productive and sustainable practices, and they routinely return the favor by opening their farm to the university for education and research projects.</p> <p>“They’re not afraid to ask us to change, and we don’t have any problem asking why they’re trying to get us to make some of the changes,” Diercks says. “It’s a great relationship. It’s frankly one of the main reasons I’ve stayed in the farm.”</p> <p>The close partnership between UW researchers and Wisconsin farmers is also leading to promising innovations. Gevens’s lab is developing a tool that uses aerial imaging from aircraft and satellites to evaluate the health of crops in the ground.</p> <p>“We’ve developed some models that tell us when the crop has late blight or early blight. We can identify disease in the plant before it’s showing symptoms. We’ve never before been able to do that,” Gevens says. “We think it will help give better information to the farmers in advance of disease.”</p> <p>Her team is also testing the use of UV light — “almost like dosing using a chemical,” she says — to treat disease while potatoes are in long-term storage.</p> <p>Gevens grew up working on a small vegetable farm in New York and interacting with agents from the Cornell Cooperative Extension. So it’s no wonder that she feels right at home in her current career and alongside dedicated farmers like Diercks.</p> <p>“The research team — they’re just really good people,” Diercks says. “We know them socially. They have beers with us at the end of the day. They’re friends. And they’re willing to get out of Madison and grab samples, walk around in the field, get their feet and hands dirty.”</p> <p>That commitment, he adds, makes them “the best potato research team in the country. And we’re really proud of that.”</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <button class="uw-back-to-top sb-back-to-top" aria-label="Scroll to top of window"> <span>Back to top</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 18 28"> <title>Back to top Arrow</title> <path d="M16.797 18.5c0 0.125-0.063 0.266-0.156 0.359l-0.781 0.781c-0.094 0.094-0.219 0.156-0.359 0.156-0.125 0-0.266-0.063-0.359-0.156l-6.141-6.141-6.141 6.141c-0.094 0.094-0.234 0.156-0.359 0.156s-0.266-0.063-0.359-0.156l-0.781-0.781c-0.094-0.094-0.156-0.234-0.156-0.359s0.063-0.266 0.156-0.359l7.281-7.281c0.094-0.094 0.234-0.156 0.359-0.156s0.266 0.063 0.359 0.156l7.281 7.281c0.094 0.094 0.156 0.234 0.156 0.359z"></path> </svg> </button> <!-- Story callout box (eg. subscription) --> <div class="story-callout-box"> <h2 class="callout-title">Learn more about UW-Madison’s impact on Wisconsin and your community</h2> <!-- campain monitor subscribe form --> <form class="js-cm-form campaign-monitor-subscribe" id="subForm" action="https://www.createsend.com/t/subscribeerror?description=" method="post" data-id="5B5E7037DA78A748374AD499497E309EC534221DB904C376F8F259378114B98179AE30AC71D542F3012523B71CF39B21E8443E0A772D352B6258BFF9F8E37430"> <div class="inline-fields"> <div> <label>Email address: <input autocomplete="Email" class="js-cm-email-input qa-input-email" id="fieldEmail" maxlength="200" name="cm-nlujhjt-nlujhjt" required="" type="email"></label> </div> <div> <label>Name (optional): <input id="fieldName" maxlength="200" name="cm-name"></label> </div> </div> <button type="submit" class="button callout-button">Subscribe to the Wisconsin Ideas Newsletter</button> </form> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://js.createsend1.com/javascript/copypastesubscribeformlogic.js"></script> </div> <!-- include the NEXT STORY --> <div class="next-story"> <div id="uw-newsletter" class="uw-section-outer uw-parallax"> <div class="uw-section-inner"> <div class="img-wrapper"></div> <h2><span>Learn more about UW partnerships with communities across Wisconsin</span></h2> <a href="https://wisconsinidea.wisc.edu/" class="impact-button reversed" id="wisconsin-mythbusters">Search the Wisconsin Ideas Database</a> </div> </div> <a href="https://impact.wisc.edu/beyond-grades-freshmen-engineers-tackle-mobility-barriers" id="next-story-right-column"> <div class="next-story-titles"> <h2 class="next-story-header">Next story:</h2> <p class="next-story-title">Beyond grades: freshmen engineers tackle mobility barriers</p> </div> <div class="next-story-right-column-overlay"></div> <img class="next-story-right-column-image" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2024/01/2023-11-Engineering-student-project-1000x500-c-default.jpeg" srcset="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2024/01/2023-11-Engineering-student-project-768x431.jpeg 768w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2024/01/2023-11-Engineering-student-project-300x168.jpeg 300w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2024/01/2023-11-Engineering-student-project.jpeg 775w" sizes="(max-width:50em) 100vw, 50vw" alt="A photo taken from inside, passenger seat of the car looks toward driver seat showing a woman climbing in using a rope pulley. 