Helping teachers succeed in Wisconsin

Training quality educators like Trueblood and keeping them in Wisconsin are critical to addressing the state’s teacher shortage. A recent Department of Public Instruction report concluded that “Wisconsin’s education workforce is in crisis,” with nearly 40 percent of new teachers leaving the state or profession after just six years. Three out of four school districts report being unable to fill positions, which has led the state to triple the number of emergency teaching licenses it’s issued (to allow schools to hire unlicensed educators) over the last decade.

Currently supported by donor funds, UW–Madison’s Teacher Pledge has been specifically designed to recruit new people to the profession, to encourage them to teach in Wisconsin, and to set them up to succeed and stay long term.

“It’s our belief, backed up by research, that if teachers do make it past those first few years in the profession, then they’re much more likely to persist,” says Tom Owenby, associate dean for teacher education at UW–Madison. “The Teacher Pledge makes it so someone doesn’t have to be a superhuman to teach. It’s allowing them to start their teaching career with minimal to no debt so they can think about saving for retirement or a down payment for a home. And once you start to develop a life somewhere, you’re less likely to uproot.”

Support beyond the classroom

To boost the retention effort, the School of Education also offers the Early Career Teaching Institute. The intensive, weeklong summer program provides professional development and creates a community of support among new educators, including Teacher Pledge recipients.

“We’re already seeing teachers who’ve been to the Early Career Teaching Institute come back and lead sessions and start to take a leadership and mentorship role,” Owenby says.

The Teacher Pledge, the first program of its kind in the country, could serve as a statewide model to address the teacher shortage. Campus researchers are studying the program, which is currently funded by private donors, to see how it can be financially sustained at UW–Madison and then scaled to other universities across the state.

Nearly 1,000 UW–Madison students have joined Reed Trueblood in taking the Teacher Pledge since its launch in fall 2020, and its effects are already being felt in more than 120 schools around the state, including Dodgeville High School.

“If you think of the ripple effect of teaching 120 students per day, the legacy becomes massive fairly quickly,” Owenby says. “And then it’s not just Reed— in all these different parts of the state, the Teacher Pledge is having a profound impact on individual students that can help shift the trajectory of their lives.”