Having grown up in a small town in northern Minnesota, Dr. Mike Medich knows all too well how difficult it can be to receive prompt, quality health care when you live in the countryside, or anywhere outside of a large metro area.

“We had physicians in town, but sometimes depending on the medical problem, we had to go to a bigger city, and the closest one for us was about an hour away in Duluth,” says Medich, who now directs medical education at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, access to health care has only gotten worse for most rural communities in the United States since Medich’s childhood. The University of Wisconsin–Madison and its partners are tackling the pressing problem by bringing medical students out of the city and into rural hospitals and clinics around the state.

Reimagining the pipeline from med school to rural practice

The Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine (WARM), part of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, is at the leading edge of reimagining the pipeline from medical school to rural practice. WARM allows students with a demonstrated commitment to rural medicine to relocate for 28 months of their training to academic campuses in northeast, central and western Wisconsin. There, they receive hands-on training, often across a wider breadth of primary care specialties than they might experience in a traditional setting on a large medical campus.

The benefit is mutual, says Medich, who is the regional program director for WARM at Aurora BayCare, which operates clinics throughout northeast Wisconsin, from Marinette to Sturgeon Bay to Howards Grove.

“We don’t have residents or fellows in medical training at any of our facilities, so the students are working one-on-one with the attending physician and not uncommonly they’re also asked to serve as a first assistant in surgery and deliver babies,” says Medich. “And for the patients, the students are able to provide more personal care than a busy physician might be able to, and the patients appreciate that.”