</noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <a class="show-on-focus" href="#main" id="skip-link">Skip to main content</a> <div class="uw-global-bar" role="navigation"> <a class="uw-global-name-link" href="http://www.wisc.edu">U<span>niversity <span class="uw-of">of</span> </span>W<span>isconsin</span>–Madison</a> </div> <header id="branding" class="uw-header "> <div class="uw-header-container"> <div class="uw-header-crest-title"> <div class="uw-header-crest"> <a href="https://impact.wisc.edu" aria-hidden="true" tabindex="-1" rel="home"><img class="uw-crest-svg" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/themes/impact.wisc.edu/images/uw-crest.svg" alt="Link to University of Wisconsin-Madison home page"></a> </div> <div class="uw-title-tagline"> <div id="site-title" class="uw-site-title"> <a href="/" rel="home">State Impact</a> </div> </div> <div class="uw-header-cta"> <a href="https://app.oneclickpolitics.com/campaign-page?cid=B3tmmWbpOQMKhv9oMiEVF&lang=en" class="uw-button uw-button-red uw-button-get-involved">Get involved</a> </div> </div> </div> </header> <main class="uw-pad-t-l uw-pad-b-xl" id="main"> <div class="sb-story sb-hero__bleed"> <div class="sb-hero sb-hero__type-image"> <div class="sb-hero-wrap"> <img class="sb-hero__img sb-hero__bottomleft" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/winchester-northern-lights-crop3-1600x660-c-default.jpg" alt="A red ambulance with the words "Winchester Ambulance" on the side of the road at night with Northern Lights in the background" style="--hero_opacity: 1;" /> <div class="sb-story-head sb-story-head__topleft" style=" padding: 2rem 50vw 4rem 2rem;"> <div class="sb-story-head__copy sb-hero__text-shadow" style="color: #ffffff"> <div class="sb-hero-superhead"> One Wisconsin. On Wisconsin. </div> <h1 class="sb-hero-title__default sb-hero-title__librebaskerville"><span>Four</span> <span>Northwoods</span> <span>towns</span> <span>unite</span> <span>to</span> <span>rebuild</span> <span>EMS</span> <span>—</span> <span>and</span> <span>cut</span> <span>response</span> <span>times</span> <span>in</span> <span>half</span> <span></span> </h1> <p class="sb-story-byline"> Video by Jason Weiss | Words by Will Cushman </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-1" class="sb-layout-row sb-text_block_row__row .sb-story-intro" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-text-block" style="max-width: 900px;"> <div class="sb-col"> <p><em><span style="font-size: 1.5rem;">With support from UW–Madison’s Wisconsin Office of Rural Health, Vilas County communities replaced a strained volunteer system with a 24/7 paramedic service.</span></em></p> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-2" class="sb-layout-row sb-photo_or_video__row" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-video__large"> <div class="sb-col"> <figure class="sb-media"> <div class="sb-video-wrap"> <button class="uw-button-unstyle sb-button-play sb-reveal" tabindex="0" aria-label="Play video"> <svg viewBox="0 0 512 512" class="sb-svg-play"> <title>Play</title> <path d="M256 8C119 8 8 119 8 256s111 248 248 248 248-111 248-248S393 8 256 8zm115.7 272l-176 101c-15.8 8.8-35.7-2.5-35.7-21V152c0-18.4 19.8-29.8 35.7-21l176 107c16.4 9.2 16.4 32.9 0 42z"></path> </svg> </button> <video preload="metadata" controlsList="nodownload" poster="https://i.vimeocdn.com/video/2165008609-6ba2d2f48172b5b57931055fc27046d83bc140960274393be1ff95d8d6dbbe66-d_1280x720?&r=pad®ion=us" data-src_hd='https://player.vimeo.com/progressive_redirect/playback/1198422188/rendition/1080p/file.mp4%20%281080p%29.mp4?loc=external&oauth2_token_id=1044327229&signature=d1e50303b3ff570d671653d1692dd2436adb50e8984b0724c020f25718846735' data-src_sd='https://player.vimeo.com/progressive_redirect/playback/1198422188/rendition/720p/file.mp4%20%28720p%29.mp4?loc=external&oauth2_token_id=1044327229&signature=1beeb640c34c235e04d0e92bb6b862d4a5dfdebe2b74187ed72dcab873ba98a9' data-src_ld='https://player.vimeo.com/progressive_redirect/playback/1198422188/rendition/540p/file.mp4%20%28540p%29.mp4?loc=external&oauth2_token_id=1044327229&signature=1bd6010db865754167438dc7e4ad0f54152dd6d4e036dcf6736b7b6e6a820cc1' data-src_bd='https://player.vimeo.com/progressive_redirect/playback/1198422188/rendition/360p/file.mp4%20%28360p%29.mp4?loc=external&oauth2_token_id=1044327229&signature=25ffa430f8d3f54c288894c40cda49399fe16e1ae62a5b6da6a6970f762e7c3b' aria-label="A silent background video" aria-describedby="home-hero-video-description"> <source src="https://player.vimeo.com/progressive_redirect/playback/1198422188/rendition/540p/file.mp4%20%28540p%29.mp4?loc=external&oauth2_token_id=1044327229&signature=1bd6010db865754167438dc7e4ad0f54152dd6d4e036dcf6736b7b6e6a820cc1" type="video/mp4"> <track kind="captions" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/06/auto_generated_captions-2.vtt" srclang="en" label="English" default></video> </div> </figure> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-3" class="sb-layout-row sb-text_block_row__row .sb-story-intro" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-text-block" style="max-width: 900px;"> <div class="sb-col"> <hr /> <p>VILAS COUNTY, WIS. — As recently as a couple years ago, calling 911 in parts of rural Vilas County could mean a long wait for urgently needed emergency care, or, in rare cases, no ambulance at all.</p> <figure id="attachment_2039" class="wp-caption alignright" style="max-width: 300px;" aria-label="Vilas County"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="size-full wp-image-2039 alignright" style="margin: .5rem 0 2rem 2rem;" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/Vilas-County_Wisconsin-map-e1779812595548.png" alt="Illustration of the state of Wisconsin showing outlines of all 72 counties with Vilas County in the north-most part of the state highlighted red" width="300" height="325" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Vilas County</figcaption></figure> <p>That reality reflects a broader trend across rural Wisconsin, where emergency medical services are coming under increasing strain thanks to workforce shortages and rising costs. In fact, nearly half of the state’s ambulance services struggle to reliably staff crews around the clock.</p> <p>That’s according to James Small, rural EMS outreach program manager at the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health (WORH). Housed within the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, WORH offers a wide range of services aimed at improving health outcomes in the state’s rural communities. In his role, Small provides advice and support to elected officials grappling with EMS challenges.</p> <p>At worst, these challenges manifest in delays in life-saving emergency care as dispatchers cycle through multiple EMS services before finding an ambulance that can respond. In some rural areas, that can stretch response times well beyond what patients can safely wait.</p> <p>That pattern had become increasingly common across four Vilas County townships — Manitowish Waters, Boulder Junction, Presque Isle and Winchester — where aging volunteer rosters and limited availability made it difficult to respond quickly.</p> <p>“We had ambulances, but not always the people to staff them,” says John Hanson, who has served as town chairman in Manitowish Waters for more than two decades.</p> <p>Dispatchers often had to assemble crews from multiple towns before an ambulance could even leave the station, says Lori Scarcelli, who oversees communications for the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office. Combined with long travel distances and winding rural roads, those delays could push response times to 40 minutes or more.</p> <p>The issue, Small says, wasn’t a lack of commitment from volunteers. It was a system under strain.</p> <p>“People were doing everything they could to keep it going,” he says. “But they were under-resourced, and it wasn’t sustainable.”</p> <p>The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health works with communities to assess and strengthen EMS systems. In Vilas County, that meant helping local leaders understand both the scope of the problem and the options for addressing it.</p> <p>Small and his colleagues compiled dispatch and workforce data, showing not only long response times but also how few responders were consistently available across the four-town system. That data helped shift the conversation from one driven by anecdotes to one grounded in evidence.</p> <p>“Once you can see what’s actually happening, it becomes much easier to have a productive conversation about solutions,” Small says.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-4" class="sb-layout-row sb-media_2-up__row" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-row-2-col sb-media-2-up"> <div class="sb-col"> <figure class="sb-media sb-media__long-caption"> <img src="data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg%20xmlns%3D'http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg'%20viewBox%3D'0%200%20300%20200'%2F%3E" data-src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/06/NorthwoodsEMS_WebBanner06-600x0-c-default.jpg" alt="Small and Joling walk with a golden retriever past a fire truck at a station" width="300" height="200" style="max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;"> <figcaption class="sb-media-caption__outset sb-reveal"> Wisconsin Office of Rural Health's EMS Outreach Program Manager James Small, left, checks out the headquarters of the newly established Northwoods EMS District with Jason Joling, the district’s inaugural chief. </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="sb-col"> <figure class="sb-media sb-media__long-caption"> <img src="data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf-8,%3Csvg%20xmlns%3D'http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%2F2000%2Fsvg'%20viewBox%3D'0%200%20300%20200'%2F%3E" data-src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/ems-training-600x0-c-default.png" alt="" width="300" height="200" style="max-width: 600px; margin: 0 auto;"> <figcaption class="sb-media-caption__outset sb-reveal"> While Northwoods EMS employs full-time paramedics, volunteer responders continue to be an important resource for the district. All of the service’s personnel receive extensive emergency medical responder training. </figcaption> </figure> </div> </div> </div> <div id="sb-story-row-5" class="sb-layout-row sb-text_block_row__row sb-layout-row__last" style=" background-color: #ffffff; "> <div class="sb-row sb-text-block" style="max-width: 900px;"> <div class="sb-col"> <p>WORH also provided technical guidance as the towns explored those solutions, helping outline governance structures, estimate costs and design hiring processes. The goal, Small says, was to give local officials the tools to make informed decisions, not to prescribe a single approach.<br /> After months of study, public meetings and coordination, the four towns agreed to combine their services into a single, jointly funded EMS district staffed by full-time professionals.</p> <p>The Northwoods EMS District launched in January 2025 with two ambulances staffed around the clock by paramedics and EMTs.</p> <p>The impact has been immediate.</p> <p>Now, “within about a minute and a half of a call, crews are on the road,” says Jason Joling, who was hired to lead the new service.</p> <p>Average response times across the district have dropped to about 13 minutes, down from 40 minutes or more in some cases under the previous model.</p> <p>For dispatchers, the change has reduced uncertainty and improved efficiency.</p> <p>“We know right away that someone is responding,” Scarcelli says. “That wasn’t always the case before.”</p> <figure id="attachment_2080" class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1497px;" aria-label="In transforming four separate volunteer-based EMS services into one combined district staffed around the clock by full-time paramedics, the Vilas County towns of Manitowish Waters, Boulder Junction, Presque Isle and Winchester cut average response times for emergency calls from around 40 minutes to 13 minutes. | Courtesy of WJFW"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="wp-image-2080 size-full" src="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems.png" alt="" width="1497" height="998" srcset="https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems.png 1497w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems-300x200.png 300w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems-1024x683.png 1024w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems-768x512.png 768w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems-900x600.png 900w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems-1200x800.png 1200w, https://impact.wisc.edu/content/uploads/2026/05/wjfw-ems-600x400.png 600w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 1497px) 100vw, 1497px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">In transforming four separate volunteer-based EMS services into one combined district staffed around the clock by full-time paramedics, the Vilas County towns of Manitowish Waters, Boulder Junction, Presque Isle and Winchester cut average response times for emergency calls from around 40 minutes to 13 minutes. | Courtesy of WJFW</figcaption></figure> <p>The new system also brings a higher level of care directly to patients. Previously, most calls were handled at the basic EMT level, with paramedics dispatched from outside the area when needed. Now, every ambulance is staffed to provide advanced life support from the start.</p> <p>“That means patients are getting more advanced care sooner,” Joling says.</p> <p>For Hanson, the difference is clear in both data and lived experience.</p> <p>“When you need an ambulance, you need it right away,” he says. “And now people are getting that level of service.”</p> <p>The transition required increased investment from each of the four towns, and leaders say there are still details to refine. But the system is functioning as intended — and drawing attention as a possible model for other rural communities.</p> <p>Across Wisconsin, Small says, many EMS systems are facing similar challenges. The experience in Vilas County shows what’s possible when communities have access to clear data, technical support and a willingness to collaborate.</p> <p>“This is something other communities can learn from,” Small says. “If you’re willing to look at the data and work together, there are ways to build a system that works.”</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <button class="uw-back-to-top sb-back-to-top" aria-label="Scroll to top of window"> <span>Back to top</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 18 28"> <title>Back to top Arrow</title> <path d="M16.797 18.5c0 0.125-0.063 0.266-0.156 0.359l-0.781 0.781c-0.094 0.094-0.219 0.156-0.359 0.156-0.125 0-0.266-0.063-0.359-0.156l-6.141-6.141-6.141 6.141c-0.094 0.094-0.234 0.156-0.359 0.156s-0.266-0.063-0.359-0.156l-0.781-0.781c-0.094-0.094-0.156-0.234-0.156-0.359s0.063-0.266 0.156-0.359l7.281-7.281c0.094-0.094 0.234-0.156 0.359-0.156s0.266 0.063 0.359 0.156l7.281 7.281c0.094 0.094 0.156 0.234 0.156 0.359z"></path> </svg> </button> <!-- Story callout box (eg. 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