As students arrive for the school day in Mackenzie Straub’s third-grade classroom in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, they check in on a large, interactive screen that includes a photo of their teacher and another notable: Bucky Badger.

It’s a nod to Straub’s fond feelings toward her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Straub earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the UW–Madison School of Education in 2021. She now teaches in the same school district — and in the same school building — where she once attended third grade.

It’s a full-circle moment for Straub, one of many for the second-generation Door County resident. Her daily life abounds with the kinds of deep connections forged in small towns across the state.

Community members swooped in to support Straub when, at age 13, she lost her father, Gary, the owner of a local clothing store. His death, from esophageal cancer, upended the family’s financial situation. Affording college became questionable for Straub, but as she approached the end of her senior year of high school, UW–Madison unveiled an initiative intended to help students just like her.

When announced in 2018, Bucky’s Tuition Promise pledged to cover four years of tuition and segregated fees for any incoming freshman from Wisconsin whose family’s annual household adjusted gross income was $56,000 or less. The figure has since been raised to $65,000 — roughly the state’s median family income, meaning half of all Wisconsin families qualify.

Transfer students who are Wisconsin residents and who meet the same income criteria receive two years of free tuition and segregated fees.

“When my husband died, our future changed dramatically,” says Carol Straub, Mackenzie’s mother, adding that they had to close the family business when he became too ill to work. “We no longer had his income. Bucky’s Tuition Promise was a huge stress relief. We’ll forever be grateful for it.”